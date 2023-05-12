Mohammed Salisu not ready to play - Southampton coach

Mohammed Salisu is injured

Southampton manager Ruben Selles have indicated that Mohammed Salisu remains unfit to return to action as the team prepares ahead of their Premier League clash against Fulham on Saturday.

The Black Stars defender hasn't featured for the Saints since he was subbed off in their defeat against Tottenham Hotspurs in March.



As a result he has missed seven games and was also ruled out of Ghana's doubleheader against Angola in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.



Speaking ahead of Souithampton's clash, Ruben Selles revealed that, the defender is still not ready to play.

"No one ready to come back. We have Mohammed Salisu, Juan Larios, Romain Perraud out. Armel Bella-Kotchap is out for the rest of the season with a hamstring injury.



Southampton continue to struggle as they lie bottom of the league table with just 24 points after 35 matches.



After their match against Fulham, they will face Brighton and Hove albion before playing Liverpool in a difficult encounter at the St. Mary's stadium.