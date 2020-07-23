Sports News

Mohammed Salisu passes Southampton medicals, set to complete move

Mohammed Salisu has agreed terms with the Saints and will sign a four year deal

Real Valladolid defender Mohammed Salisu has passed his medicals ahead of his impending move to English Premier League side Southampton, according to Football Insider.

The 21-year year has agreed terms with the Saints and will sign a four year deal, after the club triggered his 12 million Euros release clause.



Mohammed went the necessary physical examination in Spain and is awaiting a work permit the deal to be completed.



Southampton manager Ralph Hassenhutl made sure a deal for the youngster was wrapped up quickly after his side conceded 59 goals in the current campaign.

The defender enjoyed a breakthrough season with La Liga club Real Valladolid in the just ended campaign, playing 31 games and scoring a goal for the Purple and Whites.



His outstanding performances saw him attract interest from top clubs including Manchester United, but the swashbuckling defender chose to join Southampton.



Mohammed Salisu joined the youth set up of Real Valladolid in 2017, before gradually paving his way into the first team of the club.

