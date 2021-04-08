Mohammed Salisu’s wages at Southampton revealed

Defender, Mohammed Salisu

Information gathered by footballghana.com has revealed that Ghanaian international Mohammed Salisu is on a weekly wage of £23,077 at Southampton.

The highly-rated youngster joined the English Premier League outfit from Spanish giants Real Valladolid in the last summer transfer window on the back of an impressive stint last season.



Although the defender has not played much this season, he remains a key investment for the Saints and expected to play more in the future as the team’s main centre-back.



At the end of the year, his annual salary will amount to £1,200,000.



Mohammed Salisu, 21, is expected to continue his development and stands the chance of renegotiating his deal to receive an improved wage at the English Premier League club.