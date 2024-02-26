Mohammed Salisu shares his excitement after Monaco’s victory over RC Lens

Ghana international Mohammed Salisu

Ghana international Mohammed Salisu has reacted to AS Monaco’s hard-fought win over Lens in the French Ligue 1 on Sunday.

The Black Stars defender lasted the entire duration when his outfit secured a 3-2 away win over Lens in week 23 of the French top-flight played at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis.



Salisu delivered an outstanding performance to ensure his outfit triumphed over Lens in the highly competitive clash.



After the game, Salisu took to social media to express his joy.



“Important 3 points, see you on Friday,” he wrote on X.

The former Southampton defender set up US international Folarin Balogun to open the scoring for Monaco in the 19th-minute mark.



The visitors doubled their advantage following an own goal from Brice Samba in the 30th minute before Elye Wahi reduced the deficit for Lens.



France international Wesley Said scored to draw level for the home team but an injury-time strike from Takumi Minamino ensured Monaco secured maximum points.