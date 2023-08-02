Mohammed Salisu signs 5-year deal with AS Monaco

Mohammed Salisu has completed his switch to AS Monaco from Southampton

Ghana international, Mohammed Salisu has completed his switch to AS Monaco from Southampton.

The French Ligue 1 outfit confirmed the acquisition of the Black Stars centre-back in an official communique on Tuesday, August 1.



“AS Monaco is pleased to announce the arrival of central defender Mohammed Salisu from Southampton Football Club. The Ghanaian international, 24, has signed up for 5 seasons and is now linked with the Monegasque club until June 2028,” the French Ligue 1 outfit said.



Mohammed Salisu, 24, has signed for AS Monaco ready to continue his development while helping the side to achieve success.

He has a lot of potential and has already shown in the English Premier League that he is a top defender.



In him, AS Monaco has a strong and powerful centre-back with a towering presence.



