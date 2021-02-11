Mohammed Salisu starts as Southampton takes on Wolves in FA Cup tie

Ghanaian defender Mohammed Salisu has been given a starting berth on his debut for Southampton in the FA Cup clash against Wolves on Thursday.

Signed from Spanish outfit Real Valladolid in August last year, the Ghanaian centre-back has had to bide his time for his Saints bow, initially due to fitness concerns and more recently a struggle in breaking into the club's first team.



Last month, Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl had hinted the 21-year-old could likely make his debut in the ongoing FA Cup competition.



After six straight bench appearances in the Premier League, Salisu has been given his first start in the club’s colours at the round of 1/8 clash against Wolves at the Molineux.