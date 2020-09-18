Sports News

Mohammed Salisu to make his debut after October's international break - Southampton boss

Ghanaian player, Mohammed Salisu

Southampton FC manager Ralph Hasenhüttl has disclosed newboy Mohammed Salisu will have to wait few weeks before making his Premiership debut.

The highly rated Ghanaian defender signed for the Saints from Spanish side Real Valladolid in a deal worth around £10.9 million.



The 21-year-old missed out on the opening day 1-0 defeat to Crystal Palace last weekend.



Hasenhüttl claims Salisu will be ready to make his debut for the Saints after October's international break.



"It may take a few more weeks, maybe [to break into the starting set-up]. After the next international break [in October], I hope to have him in the first eleven. He has good drive and is a very ambitious guy," Hasenhuttl told Hampshire Live.

"He is working hard on his fitness at the moment after a long break from injury and there are a few issues we must work on but you can see his physicality.



"He will not be a short-term project, he will be more of a long-term project. Therefore I think he was a fantastic transfer.



Southampton’s first game after the international break will be against Chelsea FC at the Stamford Bridge, where Salisu could make his very first bow.

