Mohammed Umar features in Ilves Tampere's defeat to HJK

Ghanaian defender Mohammed Umar

Ghanaian defender Mohammed Umar featured in Ilves Tampere's 1-0 defeat to HJK at the electrifying Bolt Arena this Saturday afternoon.

Umar was suspended after a red card against SJK on July 1st. He returned to action this weekend in his team's away game.



Umar started the game and lasted the full 90 minutes. He was shown the yellow card in the 34th minute.



The head-to-head record for the teams was HJK 15 wins, Ilves three wins, and six draws.



HJK haven't lost to Ilves in their last 8 meetings (7W, 1D). The home side have scored 5 goals in their last 5 matches.

Ilves Tampere have scored 6 goals in their last 5 matches and they haven't scored in their last 2 matches.



Miro Tenho broke the deadlock for HJK in the 53rd minute. Tenho's goal was assisted by Giorgios Kanellopoulos.



Ilves Tampere is now 8th on the league table with 17 points after 16 games. Tampere will play VPS in their next game in the Veikkausliiga.