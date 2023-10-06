Mohammed Umar features in Ilves Tampere’s win to against AC Oulu

Mohammed Umar

Ghanaian defender Mohammed Umar featured in Ilves Tampere's 1-0 win against AC Oulu at the electrifying Tammela Stadion on Friday afternoon.

Umar lifted the Finnish Cup with Ilves on Saturday, September 30.



Umar started the game and lasted the full 90 minutes for the lads in Yellow.



The head-to-head record for the teams before the game was Ilves seven wins, AC Oulu six wins, and three draws. Ilves had scored 11 goals in their last 5 matches while AC Oulu had scored 8 goals in their last 5 matches.



Mery Traore scored in the 41st minute to break the deadlock for Ilves. Mery Traore's goal was assisted by Lauri Ala-Myllymäki.

Portuguese defender Jorginho scored the second goal for Ilves in the 52nd minute.



Tatu Miettunen scored the third for Ilves in the 64th minute to send the home fans into wild jubilation.



AC Oulu nearly staged a late comeback in the encounter. Niklas Jokelainen scored from the penalty spot in the 80th minute and Marcus Breitenmoser added the second goal in the 85th minute.



Ilves Tampere will play FC Lahti in their next game.