Mohammed Umar grabs assist in Ilves victory against FC Lahti

In a thrilling showdown at the Lahden Stadion, Ghanaian defender Mohammed Umar emerged as a key player for Ilves, orchestrating a masterful performance that culminated in a crucial victory against FC Lahti in the Finnish Veikkausliiga Relegation Group Round 5 this Saturday afternoon.

Umar, who started the game and exhibited unwavering tenacity throughout the full 90 minutes, not only showcased his defensive prowess but also demonstrated a keen eye for creating opportunities.



The match unfolded with a swift strike from FC Lahti's Vilho Huovila in the 20th minute, a moment powered by an assist from the formidable Leon Krekovic. This early setback seemed to galvanize Umar and the Ilves squad, igniting a relentless pursuit of a comeback..



In the 32nd minute, Santeri Haarala scored to make it 1-1. Santeri Haarala's goal was assisted by defender Mohammed Umar.

Oiva Jukkola scored in the 42nd minute to extend the lead to 2-1. Yussif Moussa assisted Oiva Jukkola's strike.



Santeri Haarala scored his second goal of the game to give the away side a 3-1 score. Djair Parfitt-Williams made it 4-1 in the 71st minute and Midfielder Lauri Ala-Myllymäki completed the comeback with a goal in the 86th minute.



The home side played with 10 men in the second half after Akseli Puukko was sent off in the 70th minute.