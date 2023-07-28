Mohammed Umar likely to start in Ilves home game against VPS

Mohammed Umar is likely to start for his club

In a highly anticipated home game against VPS on Friday, 28th July 2023, all eyes are on Ilves as they gear up for a pivotal match in their season.

Ilves aans are buzzing with excitement, and there's one name on everyone's lips - Defender Mohammed Umar.



Speculations are rife that Umar, with his tenacity and tackling skills, is likely to make a starting appearance, adding a new dimension to the team's defensive lineup.



The encounter will be held at the Tammela Stadion. The current head-to-head record for the teams are Ilves eight wins, VPS six wins, and seven draws.

Mohammed Umar played full throttle in Ilves 1-0 defeat to HJK at the Bolt Arena in the Finnish Veikkausliiga on July 22nd.



Miro Tenho scored the only goal in that encounter for HJK. Miro Tenho's goal was assisted by Giorgios Kanellopoulos.



Ilves is currently 8th on the league table with 17 points after 16 games while VPS is 5th with 21 points after 17 games.