'Moldovan league is not good enough' - Patrick Kpozo

Patrick Kpozo 3456.png Patrick Kpozo

Wed, 21 Jun 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian defender Patrick Kpozo, a player for FC Sheriff Tiraspol, has voiced his opinion on the Moldovan Premier League, stating that he would not advise anyone to join the league.

According to Kpozo, the league lacks competitive teams and does not offer a high standard of play.

Speaking about the league, Kpozo mentioned that the only strong team in Moldova is his own club, FC Sheriff Tiraspol, which has recently competed in the UEFA Champions League.

He highlighted their success in consistently winning the league title but emphasized that overall, the league itself is not particularly strong.

Kpozo shared his thoughts during an interview with Citi Sports, stating, "For me, I will not advise anyone to play in [the Moldovan league]. The league is not that good, but the only team which is good is our club, FC Sheriff. Always winning [the league] every time, but the league is not that strong."

The 25-year-old defender recently made his debut for the Ghana national team, the Black Stars, in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. He played the full 90 minutes in a match against Madagascar.

