Money shouldn’t be the focus in winning the AFCON title – Foh-Amoaning

Former Ghana Boxing Association president, Moses Foh-Amoaning

Former Ghana Boxing Association (GBA) president, Moses Foh-Amoaning, says money should not be the focal point in the country’s bid to end its 39-year wait for the Africa Cup of Nations title.

Ghana last won the trophy in Libya 1982 and have come close to winning the title on three occasions in 1992, 2010 and 2015.



The government is set to raise $25m for the Black Stars and other various national teams ahead of their respective competitions.



President Nana Akufo-Addo organized a breakfast meeting on Monday which was attended by Chief Executive Officers of State Institutions and Corporate Ghana to raise the funds.



According to the astute lawyer, the President should be commended in leading the step to secure funds for the national team. However, the focus should not be on paying huge bonuses to players to win the title.



“It is good to go and solicit for funds for the Black Stars ahead of their AFCON campaign. It is good but we shouldn’t be led by money in our quest to win the AFCON title”, he told Ohene-Bampoe Brenya on Happy Sports on Happy 98.9FM.

“We have been paying high winning bonuses since 2006. It’s time to let the players know that they must win the trophy before getting any reward.



There were times high bonuses were paid because we wanted to qualify for the World Cup”.



“Ghanaians are tired of always paying huge winning and qualification bonuses”.



Moses Foh-Amoaning indicated he is confident if the right measures are put in place, the current leadership of the Black Stars can win the AFCON title.



“Trust me this current Black Stars management committee led by George Amoako and Fred Pappoe can win the Afcon title for us. They qualified us for our first World Cup. They are strong enough and also have the quality to win”.