Monza coach Cristian Brocchi praises Kevin-Prince Boateng

Kevin Prince Boateng

Ghanaian forward Kevin-Prince Boateng has earned praises from AC Monza coach Cristian Brocchi for his important role at the club.

Monza have set sights on securing promotion to the Serie A this season and the experienced attacker is leading the charge.



Boateng has scored four goals, including a recent hat-trick and provided three assists as Monza lie sixth on the table, five points behind leaders Salernitana.



"In terms of personality he is a great player when I look at him, I smile without being seen because I perceive his desire to do. He made promises to me and to the club when he came here and it is nice to see his commitment to this shirt, Brocchi.

Boateng was convinced by former AC Milan owner Silvio Berlusconi, who now owns Monza, to join the Serie B club.



The 33-year-old former Barcelona and AC Milan player signed a one-year deal.



The deal includes the option for an additional year if the White and Reds earn a promotion to Serie A.