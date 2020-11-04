Monza was the right choice for me and my family - Kevin-Prince Boateng

Ghana forward Kevin-Prince Boateng

Ghana forward Kevin-Prince Boateng says he is content with the decision to join AC Monza.

Boateng joined the Italian Serie B from Fiorentina this summer.



The 33-year-old has established himself at the club, scoring two goals in four matches in the second-tier league.



Speaking in the post-match of the Serie B match Cittadella- Monza to the microphones of DAZN, which ended 1-2, the former Barcelona forward commented on his first goal scored in his new team and the moment he is living in Monza.

“I'm happy to have come here, I'm convinced of what I've done: Monza is the right choice for me and my family,” he told DAZN.



“It was really important for us to win today's match, both psychologically and technically and in the end, we managed to do it. Going from Camp Nou to Tombolato? Camp Nou is a fantastic stadium that gives you emotions, but I'm interested in running on a pitch, whatever it is. I took a step back, but I'm glad I did.”