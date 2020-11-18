More goals coming - Kotoko's Kwame Opoku promises fans

Kwame Opoku scored Kotoko's first goal of the season

After netting his first goal for the club against Techiman Eleven Wonders, Kotoko striker Kwame Opoku has told the fans to expect more from him this season.

Opoku scored Kotoko’s first goal of the new season in their matchday one game against Techiman Eleven Wonders. His goal was however cancelled out by Prince Okraku.



Opoku has according to reports impressed greatly in Kumasi and there are huge expectations that he will lead the club’s title-winning bid.



Reacting to his goal on Facebook, Kwame Opoku said that it was disappointing that his first game ended in a draw.



He was, however, happy to have bagged his first goal for the club and assured the fans of more goals.



“My debut for Kumasi Asante Kotoko ended in a way we all didn't want . 'alhamdulilah for my debut goal.. More to come.' we move.. Team Asante Kotoko”, he posted.

The next assignment for Kotoko is an away match at Berekum Chelsea and Kwame Opoku will hope to continue his goal-scoring form.



Ahead of the game, Kotoko has received a significant boost with the arrival of Brazilian midfielder Fabio Gama.



The 28-year-old arrived in the country with his wife and kids on Monday, November 17, 2020.



He had his first training session with the club on Tuesday and having been registered as part of their squad, he could make his debut against Berekum Chelsea.



Gama is among over ten players signed by Kotoko in the just-ended transfer window. Other star names include Muniru Sulley, Latif Anabila and Razak Abalora.