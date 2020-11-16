More room for improvement – Coach Sefa’s assessment of Ghana Premier League matchday one

Kotoko drew 1-1 with Techiman Eleven Wonders

Renowned coach and scout Ebenezer Sefa has said that the performance of clubs in the opening games of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season leaves a lot to be desire.

In five matches played, only one win was recorded with WAFA being the only team that managed a 4-3 victory over King Faisal.



The other four games ended in a draw with the 1-1 drawn game between Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Techiman Eleven Wonders being the most shocking one.



Speaking an interview with www.ghanaweb.com on his assessment of the matchday one games, coach Sefa observed that the clubs are still in the preparatory mood.



He explained that the period given to the club as pre-season was quite short and that clubs will use the opening three matches as preparation.



Coach Sefa also said that the absence of fans also contributed to the poor showing by clubs.

“I think there is more room improvement. Most of the clubs are going to use the first three matches to continue with their pre-season because they never prepared well. The expectations were high but the government’s order for people not to go into the stadium, it brought the expectation down” he said.



Coach Sefa picked positives from the Karela versus Ashgold and Kotoko versus Techiman XI Wonders matches which he reckons are signs of good things to come.



“The performance of Ashgold and Karela shows that there will be good things. The match between Kotoko and Techiman XI Wonders also shows that there is more to come. The teams have been home for some time now and the period for preparations for this season was quite short so it is having a toll on them in terms of conditioning and tactics”.



On his best game for the season from the match, Coach Sefa picked Medeama’s match with Great Olympics. He commended Great Olympics for stealing a point at Tarkwa.



“The Medeama versus Olympics game surprised me. Medeama have been tipped to win the title so it is quite shocking that they drew with Olympics. Olympics I think have done well after struggling in the season”.