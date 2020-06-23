Sports News

More than ten Ghanaian footballers get stuck in Ethiopia due to coronavirus restrictions

More than ten Ghanaian footballers are stranded in Ethiopia as Ghana's borders have been closed by the government as a measure of preventing the widespread of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Ethiopia Football Federation decided to cancel the 2019/2020 season of the top-flight and other leagues on 5 May 2020.



The Ghanaian footballers who were supposed to return to the country for holidays remained in Ethiopia due to the border closure restrictions.



Amongst the footballers plying their trade in the Eastern Africa nation are Muntari Tagoe, Yakubu Mohammed, Abdul Latif Mohammed, Fuseini Nuhu, and his twin brother Alhassan Nuhu, Rahim Osumanu, Aaron Amoah, Edwin Frimpong Manso, Osei Mawuli, Adamu Mohammed, Lawrence Lartey and Alhassan Kalusha.



Former Black Stars defender Lee Addy has also remained in the country after his move to Mekkelle Kenema fell through due to the coronavirus crisis.

Addy arrived in Ethiopia about a month ago to seal the deal which couldn't materialise.



These footballers who are eager to see their families and others have made attempts to travel to Ghana but all have proved futile.



They are pleading with the government of Ghana to come to their aid as other citizens in some other countries have been brought back to the country.

