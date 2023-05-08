More to come - Jordan Ayew reacts to 100th career goal

Ghana international Jordan Ayew

Ghana international Jordan Ayew has promised to score more after reaching 100th career goal.

Ayew reached a significant career milestone after scoring his 100th career goal in Crystal Palace’s thrilling 4-3 win over West Ham in the Premier League in early May.



“#100 Forever Grateful to Allah for this journey. The ups and downs, the hard work, and the sacrifices. 100 career goals and more to come. Forever Faster” he posted on Instagram.



The Black Stars forward has scored for six different clubs to date.



Between 2009 and 2014, the 31-year-old scored 22 times for Marseille. The French club loaned out Ayew to Sochaux where he scored 5 goals.



The forward also had a stint with fellow French club Lorient and scored 13 goals before he departed to England.

Aston Villa signed Ayew in 2015, and he racked up 10 goals for the club. He also scored 12 goals for Swansea City during his spell there.



Currently, with Crystal Palace, Ayew has bagged 19 goals since his arrival in 2018.



The 31-year-old has 19 goals for Ghana since making his debut in 2010.



Ayew’s recent performances have been exceptional, with the striker scoring three goals and providing two assists in his last six games.