Morishita, Vinicius among 7 foreign players to join the GPL second round

Brazilian forward Michael Vinicius and Japanese midfielder Jindo Morishita will be headlining the list of foreign players to play in the second round of the Ghana Premier League.
Vinicius joins Asante Kotoko on a two-and-a-half-year deal with the Japanese moving to Ebusua Dwarfs for the rest of the season.
Inter Allies have the most foreign players in their squad after signing three Nigerians for the second round of the Premier League.
Henry Kalu, Kingsley Fidelis Kuku, and Emmanuel Tuchukwu are expected to help the struggling club escape relegation.
Medeama have signed former Kotoko forward Amed Toure and Burkinabe defender Zana Oumar Coulibaly.
Victorien Adebayor returns to the topflight to join Accra-based Legon Cities.
Below is the list of foreign players to join the league in the second round:
Jindo Morishita - Ebusua Dwarfs
Position: Midfielder
From: Unattached
Contract Duration: Till the end of the season
Nationality: Japanese
Michael Vinicius - Asante Kotoko
Position: striker
From: Unattached
Contract Duration: 2 and a half year deal
Nationality: Brazil
Victorien Adebayor - Legon Cities
Position: striker
From: HB Koge
Contract Duration: Loan till the end of the season
Nationality: Niger
Amed Toure - Medeama SC
Position: striker
From: Unattached
Contract Duration: Two-year deal
Nationality: Ivory Coast
Zana Coulibaly - Medeama SC
Position: defender
From: Unattached
Contract Duration: Two-year deal
Nationality: Burkina Faso
Kingsley Fidelis Kuku - Inter Allies
Position: winger
From: FC One Rockets
Contract Duration: 6-month loan
Nationality: Nigerian
Emmanuel Tochuckwu - Inter Allies
Position: midfielder
From: P-One Sports
Contract Duration: One Year deal
Nationality: Nigerian
Henry Kalu - Inter Allies
Position: Forward
From: Right to Win Sports
Contract Duration: Two-year deal
