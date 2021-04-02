2
Morishita, Vinicius among 7 foreign players to join the GPL second round

Jindo Morishita122.jpeg Japanese footballer, Jindo Morishita

Brazilian forward Michael Vinicius and Japanese midfielder Jindo Morishita will be headlining the list of foreign players to play in the second round of the Ghana Premier League.

Vinicius joins Asante Kotoko on a two-and-a-half-year deal with the Japanese moving to Ebusua Dwarfs for the rest of the season.

Inter Allies have the most foreign players in their squad after signing three Nigerians for the second round of the Premier League.

Henry Kalu, Kingsley Fidelis Kuku, and Emmanuel Tuchukwu are expected to help the struggling club escape relegation.

Medeama have signed former Kotoko forward Amed Toure and Burkinabe defender Zana Oumar Coulibaly.

Victorien Adebayor returns to the topflight to join Accra-based Legon Cities.

Below is the list of foreign players to join the league in the second round:



Jindo Morishita - Ebusua Dwarfs

Position: Midfielder

From: Unattached

Contract Duration: Till the end of the season

Nationality: Japanese



Michael Vinicius - Asante Kotoko

Position: striker

From: Unattached

Contract Duration: 2 and a half year deal

Nationality: Brazil



Victorien Adebayor - Legon Cities

Position: striker

From: HB Koge

Contract Duration: Loan till the end of the season

Nationality: Niger



Amed Toure - Medeama SC

Position: striker

From: Unattached

Contract Duration: Two-year deal

Nationality: Ivory Coast



Zana Coulibaly - Medeama SC

Position: defender

From: Unattached

Contract Duration: Two-year deal

Nationality: Burkina Faso

Kingsley Fidelis Kuku - Inter Allies

Position: winger

From: FC One Rockets

Contract Duration: 6-month loan

Nationality: Nigerian

Emmanuel Tochuckwu - Inter Allies

Position: midfielder

From: P-One Sports

Contract Duration: One Year deal

Nationality: Nigerian



Henry Kalu - Inter Allies

Position: Forward

From: Right to Win Sports

Contract Duration: Two-year deal

Source: Ghana Soccernet
