Moroccan referee Jayed Jalal to officiate Ghana vs. Nigeria clash

Jayed Jalal

Jayed Jalal from Morocco will referee the FIFA international friendly between Ghana and Nigeria on Friday.

The 36-year old who took part in the recent Africa Cup of Nations in Cote D’Ivoire will be assisted by compatriots Akarhad Mostafa (Assistant I), Brinsi Zakaria (Assistant II) and El Fariq Hamza (Fourth Official).



The two West African giants will clash for the first time since the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 play-off in March 2022 when Ghana qualified at the expense of Nigeria after drawing 1-1 in Abuja following a goalless draw at the Baba Yara Sports stadium in Kumasi.

The International friendly is scheduled 16:00Hrs kick-off at Grande de Stade Marrakech in Morocco on Friday, March 22, 2024.