0
Menu
Sports

Morocco Predicted XI vs France: How will Atlas Lions solve defensive concerns?

Morocco 4545r6789 The Atlas Lions of Morocco

Wed, 14 Dec 2022 Source: goal.com

Both Nayef Aguerd and Romain Saiss are expected to be absent for the biggest game in Morocco's history.

Yassine Bounou

One of Morocco's star men so far, Bono exudes calm at the base of the defence...expect him to be busy against France.

Achraf Hakimi

Another star performer so far, Hakimi's duel with clubmate Kylian Mbappe will be one of the key battles to watch on Wednesday.

Yahya Attiat-Allah

With Noussair Mazraoui still doubtful, expect Attiat-Allah to retain his spot at left-back for the meeting with France.

He provided the decisive assist for Youssef En-Nesyri's winner against Portugal.

Achraf Dari

With influential Romain Saiss set to miss out with injury, Walid Regragui has a big decision to make in the heart of the defence.

He'll have to choose between Achraf Dari and Badr Benoun, and we're anticipating the Brest man to get the nod.

Jawad El Yamiq

The towering El Yamiq starred against Portugal after stepping in for Nayef Aguerd.

The West Ham United man remains sidelined with injury, so El Yamiq will again be called upon against the French.

Sofyan Amrabat

Imperious so far, Amrabat will have to maintain his high standards against France.

He's a contender for the Team of the Tournament, but this represents his toughest challenge yet.

Azzedine Ounahi

Ounahi received high praise from Luis Enrique following the Spain game, and while he didn't quite match those standards against Portugal, he'll once again need to be on top form against France.

He's one of several Morocco players who features for a French side.

Selim Amallah

One of the unsung heroes of this Morocco side, Amallah plays a key role in helping the Atlas Lions transition from defence to attack.

Hakim Ziyech

Ziyech has firmly put his Chelsea woes behind him to excel for Morocco at the World Cup so far.

He was replaced against Portugal with a knock, but we expect that to just be a precautionary measure...expect Ziyech to start again against France; will they be able to neutralise him?

Youssef En-Nesyri

The hero against Portugal, with a sensational leap and fine headed goal, En-Nesyri has already broken the record for goals scored by a Moroccan player at the World Cup.

Will he add his fourth of the tournament against France?

Sofiane Boufal

With defences keeping tabs on Ziyech and En-Nesyri, Boufal has been afforded more freedom at the tournament...and he's been making the most of it.

The fantasy playmaker has also been lauded for his defensive work rate and efforts to cover for Attiah-Allah or Mazraoui when they maraud forwards.

Watch the latest edition of GhanaWeb Mundial show below

Source: goal.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
UK MP of Ghanaian parentage declared bankrupt over £1.7m debt
Sammy Gyamfi goes Biblical amid 'fight' with Opare Addo
Pablo ‘thrashes’ Sam George’s social media warning
Leaked audio tape of Asiedu Nketiah reveals NDC went to court without figures
Ato Essien pleads guilty, convicted on his own plea
NDC Polls: I have no choice; I’ll work with whoever delegates elect – Mahama
Bagbin becoming a tyrant, wants to turn parliament into a palace - Muntaka
Court remands Bukom Banku and his son over stabbing
‘I want to be president for only four years, challenge me’ – Ken Agyapong
Sam George slams US Ambassador to Ghana
Related Articles: