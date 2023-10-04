Morocco, Spain, and Portugal to host 2030 World Cup

The 2030 World Cup will be played across six different countries

Morocco, Spain, and Portugal have won the bid to host the 2030 World Cup which will mark the centenary of the tournament.

FIFA has decided to play the opening three matches of the World Cup in South America, with Uruguay who hosted the first World Cup in 1930, Argentina, the runner-up in that first tournament, and Paraguay as the hosts for this historic kickoff.



According to the Athletics, David Ornstein, all six countries Morocco, Spain, Portugal, Uruguay, Paraguay and Argentina will earn automatic qualification for the tournament and it will be the first World Cup to be held across three continents.



After the first three matches, the action will then move to Morocco, Spain, and Portugal for the remainder of the tournament. The Opening Ceremony will still take place in one of the three host countries.



Morocco will become the first North African country to host World Cup matches. Morocco originally intended to launch a solo bid but later joined forces with Spain and Portugal in March.



It will also be the first time Portugal will be hosting the World Cup after unsuccessful bids in 2018 and 2022.



This historic World Cup will be played across six different countries, marking the first time such an arrangement has been employed.

The 2026 tournament in Canada, Mexico, and the United States had already set a precedent by having three host nations.



With the new format, FIFA is hoping to accept bids for the 2034 tournament from the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and the Oceania Football Confederation (OFC).



