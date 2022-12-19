1
Morocco aim to win next AFCON after heroics at 2022 FIFA World Cup

Africans To Morocco's World Cup Semi Final Qualification Morocco exceled at the World Cup

Mon, 19 Dec 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Morocco have taken a lot of positives from the 2022 FIFA World Cup and now set sight on winning the 2023 CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

The Atlas Lions are one of the five African countries that featured at this year’s world cup in Qatar.

Having topped Group F where the team shocked Belgium with a 2-0 win, Morocco went on to beat Spain and Portugal in the Round 16 and quarter-final stage respectively.

Having advanced to the semi-finals to make history as the first African side to get to the last four stage of a FIFA World Cup tournament, the entire continent has been proud of the side.

On Saturday, Morocco suffered a 2-1 defeat to Croatia and missed out on a third-place finish.

Speaking after the game, Morocco head coach Walid Regragui expressed his delight and stressed that his side will be gunning to win the 2023 AFCON.

“I told my players that we cannot be kings of the world before being kings of our continent. We’re now going to work on winning the AFCON,” Coach Walid Regragui said after the defeat to Croatia.

The next AFCON tournament has been scheduled to be played in Cote d’Ivoire next year.

