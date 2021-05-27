Morocco announce squad for Ghana friendly next month

The Morocco National Team

Morocco head coach Vahid Halilhodzic has announced his squad for the upcoming friendly matches next month against Ghana and Burkina Faso respectively.

The Atlas Lions will host the Black Stars on 8 June 2021 at the Prince Moulay-Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.



The Bosnian trainer included in-form striker Youssef En-Nesyri in the squad for the two friendlies.



En-Nesyri bagged 24 goals in 46 appearances in all competitions this season for Spanish side FC Sevilla.

Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech and former FC Barcelona youth star Munir El Haddadi were also named in the squad.



Below is the names of players summoned:



