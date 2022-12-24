Morocco coach Walid Regragui denies links to Brazil job, targets AFCON 2023 title

Morocco head coach, Walid Regragui

Morocco coach, Walid Regragui has debunked reports linking him to the Brazil head coach position and says his target is to win the AFCON title.

Regragui has his own dreams of managing a top European team following his heroics at the World Cup with the Moroccan national team.



The 47-year-old became the first African coach to reach the semifinals of the FIFA World Cup.



The Atlas Lions finished fourth in the tournament after missing out on the bronze medal to Croatia.



“There has been no such offer from Brazil national team after the World Cup," Regraguivsaid in response to media reports that the Selecao were interested in signing him after Morocco made it to the semifinals in Qatar.

"I closed the door for any negotiations due to my contract with the Royal Moroccan Football Federation,” Regragui, who took over as Morocco coach two months before the World Cup after the dismissal of predecessor Vahid Halilhodzic, told Moroccan sports website elbotola.



“My dream is to please the Moroccan people by coaching a top European club,” added Regragui who played for a number of top-flight French teams, including Toulouse, during his football career.



Walid has set his sight on winning the next edition of the Africa Cup of Nations which will be hosted by Cote d'Ivoire.



“We have more targets, starting with reaching advanced places in the World Cup as well as building a big team alongside winning the Africa Cup of Nations title,” added Regragui.