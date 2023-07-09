Morocco get CAF plaudits for building new football headquarters

Morocco 's new football headquarters

Source: Nana Akua

CAF held its executive committee meeting at the newly built headquarters of the Fédération Royale Marocaine de Football (FRMF) in Rabat.

The plush edifice has got many talking after pictures were seen circulating on social media.



CAF President, Dr. Patrice Motsepe was full of praise for the visionary leadership of Fouzi Lekja, the president of FRMF.



“We would like to congratulate the Fédération Royale Marocaine de Football and our Brother Fouzi Lekjaa for their world-class headquarters.

“We would also like to express our gratitude to His Majesty King Mohammed VI, the Government, and people of Morocco,” Motsepe said in a statement.



He continued by saying, “the excellent headquarters that we visited today and the world-class stadiums and football infrastructure in Morocco are good examples of the success and accomplishments that can be achieved through partnerships between our African Governments and our National Football Associations”.



The North African country recently became the first country from the continent to reach the semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.