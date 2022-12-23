1
Menu
Sports

Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou nominated for 'FIFA Best' trophy of the year

Yassine Bono Has Kept 4 Clean Sheets In 2022 FIFA World Cup Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou

Fri, 23 Dec 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Morocco star Yassine Bounou, after proving himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the World with his exploits at the just-ended World Cup in Qatar is in the run for a FIFA prize.

The 31-year-old was outstanding for the Atlas Lions as he helped them to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup becoming the first and only African country to go that far in the history of the tournament.

Bounou won two man of the match awards in the games against Spain and Portugal in the knockout stages and was also instrumental in the group stage matches against Croatia and Canada.

He became the first African goalkeeper to keep three clean sheets in the history of the World Cup.

The Sevilla FC goalkeeper has been listed among the seven candidates for the "The Best" trophy for the best goalkeeper of 2022, awarded by FIFA.

Bounou was named the best goalkeeper in the Spanish Primera La Liga last season adding to his impressive performance at the global football event.

The other six goalkeepers in the running to succeed the Senegal goalkeeper Édouard Mendy, winner of the 2021 edition, are Alisson Becker (Brazil), Thibault Courtois (Belgium) and Dominik Livakovic (Croatia).

The others are Emiliano Martinez (Argentina), Mike Maignan (France), and Manuel Neuer (Germany), says FIFA.

The Best FIFA Football Awards 2022 will be awarded on February 27, 2023, the same source points out.

They will reward achievements from August 8, 2021, to December 18, 2022, says FIFA.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Social media users ‘dissect’ Sammy Gyamfi’s marriage ceremony
Hannah Bissiw scolds ex-NPP MP
Adiza Osman: The National Chief Imam’s wife details how she met him
Has Russian Embassy in Accra indirectly responded to Akufo-Addo
The biggest photography library in Africa opens in Accra
I have seen my son only once in the last four years’ - Hannah Bissiw laments
Here are all NDC's General Secretaries since 1992
Meet the National Executives who will lead NPP, NDC into 2024 elections
Wives, children of business mogul Asuma Banda fight over his custody
Five reasons behind Asiedu Nketiah’s landslide victory over Ofosu-Ampofo
Related Articles: