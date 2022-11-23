1
Menu
Sports

Morocco hold Croatia to a stalemate in opening Group F encounter

Hakimi Modric 465787.png Morocco's Hakimi a tussle with Luka Modric

Wed, 23 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Morocco share the spoils with Croatia in their opening Group F game in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Atlas Lions held the 2018 finalists to a goalless stalemate at the Al Bayt Stadium.

Morocco, who exited the last edition with just a point, losing their opening game to Iran, showed a good level of football to match Croatia.

The North Africans had a strong start in the game and made a lot of incursions, but Croatia's defense stood tall and did well to avoid conceding early.

Both Ziyech and Amallah made good efforts on goal, but their shots were blocked.

Croatia came alive in the later part of the first when Vlasic forced Bounou to make a great save to keep the scoreline intact.

Shortly after, Modric hit a thumping drive but could not hit the target as the referee brought the first half to a close.

The second half, just like the first, was keenly contested, with Morocco remaining resolute.

The best chance of the half came in the 64th minute when Hakimi hit a blistering strike from a freekick, forcing Livakovic to make his only big save of the game.

Following the draw, Croatia take the lead in the group, with Morocco trailing on the same points.

The second game in the group between Belgium and Canada will come off later today.

EE/BOG

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Economic crisis not due to mismanagement – Ken Ofori-Atta
22 years in New York has been tough - Musician Getty of Getty & Friends fame
Jackie Appiah trends again with GH¢12,640 Casablanca shirt after plush mansion went viral
Andre Ayew- The Symbolism of the captain's white fugu hat
Cleaners in Doha are paid GH¢6,000 as monthly salary - Qatar-based Ghanaian
World Cup: No African team will qualify from group stage - Oxford Uni study
Ofori-Atta ready to present 2023 budget
Bridget Otoo pokes finance minister for quoting Methodist Hymn at Ad hoc sitting
Former Finance Minister Prof. Kwesi Botchwey is dead
Social media users celebrate GFA, Black Stars for showcasing fugu on arrival in Qatar
Related Articles: