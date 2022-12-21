Morocco players get rousing welcome from World Cup

Morocco finished fourth at the World Cup

Tens of thousands of supporters welcomed and praised their country's squad in Rabat, Morocco's capital, following the conclusion of the World Cup. According to the state agency MAP, there were large crowds in the city hours before the footballers arrived.

To honor the team's "heroic performance" and to express their patriotism, the supporters waved flags, wore team shirts, and sang the national anthem. There is more than 8,000 security personnel on duty. So far, the celebration has been peaceful.



After the team's arrival at the airport, the convoy had to proceed through the city center, through the ecstatic crowds, and eventually to the palace. There was an urge by King Mohammed VI to recognize the footballers. The monarch had already written to thank and congratulate the national team's players, coaches, and staff.



Morocco was the World Cup's biggest surprise this year. The team's hopes of reaching the final were dashed as they were defeated in the semifinals by France.

The Moroccans remain the first African team to reach the World Cup's final four. Coach Walid Regragui's team fell to Croatia in the third-place match last Saturday.



The Atlas Lions topped their group, beat Portugal, Spain, Belgium, and Canada, and drew with Croatia.