Morocco’s bid to host 2030 World Cup 'now the bid of the African Continent' – CAF President

Patrice Motsepe 4 710x399 1 The President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Patrice Motsepe

Sat, 8 Apr 2023 Source: footballghana.com

The President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Patrice Motsepe, has said Morocco’s bid to host the 2030 World Cup is now the bid of the African continent.

This was after his outfit unanimously agreed on behalf of African football to support Morocco’s FIFA World Cup 2030 bid.

Morocco recently announced at the 73rd FIFA Congress in Kigali, that it is bidding to host the FIFA World Cup 2030 in partnership with Spain and Portugal.

The President of CAF, Dr Patrice Motsepe said: “The unanimous decision that was taken by the CAF Executive Committee to support Morocco’s bid to host the FIFA World Cup 2030 means that the bid of Morocco is now the bid of the African Continent.

“We are now focusing on ensuring that Africa once more hosts the FIFA World Cup and are committed to working together with all Football National Associations and Confederations to make this happen.”

Morocco previously made a bid to host the FIFA World Cup in 2026 but lost to a joint bid from the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

The joint bid by Morocco, Spain, and Portugal for the 2030 World Cup is seen as a strong contender, given the history of successful World Cup bids from neighboring countries. The World Cup was held in Spain in 1982 and in Portugal in 2004.

