4
Menu
Sports

Morocco star Achraf Hakimi charged with rape

Hakimi Achraf Hakimi

Fri, 3 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Morocco defender, Achraf Hakimi has been charged with rape, according to a report by Agence France-Presse (AFP).

The Paris Saint-German full-back has been indicted in connection with accusations from a 24-year-old woman and subsequently charged.

The 24-year-old was questioned on Thursday, March 02, 2023, by investigators and then placed under judicial supervision by an examining magistrate.

Hakimi was accused of raping the woman at his home in Paris on 25 February.

According to AFP, PSG have refused on commenting on the incident after contacting the club.

The player was present for group training on Friday as they prepare for the home game against Nantes on Saturday.

EE/BB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Three charged for selling fake Agenda 111 contract for over GH¢1million
Kennedy Agyapong challenged
Why Akufo-Addo's lawyer is fighting Mahama supporter over Twitter hashtag
Meet Oluremi Tinubu: Pastor, Senator and Nigeria's incoming First Lady
I smashed Major Mahama’s head with a cement block – Accused person tells court
How Bagbin ordered two NDC MPs to retract anti-Jean Mensa submissions
Why John Mahama met with Tinubu
Bola Ahmed Tinubu: 10 key points about the Lagos 'landlord' set to lead Nigeria
I’m a wizard – Kyiri Abosom concedes as Delay bombards him with questions
Meet the late Ndebugre's son eyeing Zebilla constituency seat