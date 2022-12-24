Morocco star Azzedine Ounahi linked with a move to Napoli, Leicester City

Moroccan international, Azzedine Ounahi

Moroccan international, Azzedine Ounahi is set for a big move to one of the European giants at the end of a very good outing with his national team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The talented youngster was part of the final squad of the Atlas Lions that featured at the global showpiece in Qatar.



Having featured in all games, the midfielder starred for his country and made a name for himself as one of the stars in the national team of the North African country.



At the end of the World Cup, Azzedine Ounahi is a transfer target of Italian Seria a giants SSC Napoli. The Serie A leaders are aiming to bolster their squad and have decided to secure the signature of the Morocco rising star.

Speaking on his future, the midfielder has disclosed that he will move to a club that will provide him the best platform for his future.



“I’ll pick my future club based on the best sporting project, main factor to decide my next move,” Azzedine Ounahi said.



Besides SSC Napoli, Leicester City are also interested in the services of the Morocco midfield maestro.