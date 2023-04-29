0
Morocco to participate in 2023 U-17 AFCON after diplomatic dispute resolved

Dwcd.png Morocco's U-17 team

Sat, 29 Apr 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Morocco's U-17 team, the Atlas Cubs, will participate in the upcoming 2023 U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON ) after a diplomatic dispute with neighboring country Algeria threatened their participation.

Earlier this year, Morocco's insistence on flying directly to the host country prevented them from competing in the Championship of African Nations (CHAN) tournament.

The country's football federation, FRMF, had previously threatened to withdraw from the U-17 Afcon if they were not allowed to fly directly to Algeria for the tournament.

However, FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Confederation of African Football (CAF) boss Dr. Patrice Motsepe intervened and resolved the standoff, allowing the Atlas Cubs to fly directly from Rabat to their group base in Constantine.

The FRMF will use a FIFA-sponsored private plane to transport the team to the tournament, per footy-ghana.com. The U-17 Afcon is set to begin this weekend in Algeria, with the Moroccan team scheduled to play their first match against Nigeria.

In Group B, Morocco will also compete against Zambia and South Africa.

