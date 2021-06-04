Moses Armah Parker confident of Medeama SC double title chances

Medeama SC

President of Medeama SC, Moses Armah Parker has reiterated that he is confident of his side winning the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League and the MTN FA Cup.

Medeama lost 3-0 in their last game against Inter Allies at the Theatre of Dreams at Dawu last weekend.



However, the Tarkwa based side booked a Round of 32 qualifications in their MTN FA Cup game with a 1-0 win over Sekondi Eleven Wise.



Speaking in an interview ahead of this weekend game against Karela United in the matchday 28 games at the Akoon Park, Mr. Parker remains resolute of his side title chances.



"This year we are going to win the FA Cup."

"We are also fighting for the Premier League not only the FA Cup."



"It is not over and I believe everything will be alright,” he added.



Medeama sits in the 5th position with 43 points.