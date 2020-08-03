Soccer News

Moses Odjer set to return to Salernitana after Trapani relegation

Former Ghana youth star, Moses Odjer

Former Ghana youth star Moses Odjer is set to return to Salernitana following the relegation of Trapani from the Serie B, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The midfielder joined Trapani Calcio in January, but his contract with the club expires at the end of this month.



GHANASoccernet.com can reveal that negotiations between the Ghanaian midfielder's representatives and his former club have already started.



Odjer, who shot to prominence at the 2013 FIFA U-20 World Cup, could sign a long term deal with Salernitana if talks are concluded.

The 23-year old made 22 Serie B appearances this season.



He previously played for Tema Youth and Catania before joining Salernitana.

