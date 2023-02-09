0
Moses Parker confident Medeama can still win Ghana Premier League

Thu, 9 Feb 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Medeama SC owner Moses Parker is confident his club can still win the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League despite their shaky start.

They currently sit eighth on the league log with 23 points from their seven wins, seven defeats, and two draws in 16 games.

The Yellow and Mauves have been struggling for rhythm and managerial consistency since Samuel Boadu left.

However, Parker is not giving on the race to the title despite being eight points away from leaders Aduana FC, who have 31 points.

“The league is not over yet,” the business mogul told Asempa FM.

“No team has won the league yet. If you look at the Ghana Premier League table, we have 23 points and Aduana have 31 points. It’s not over for us.”

Medeama SC will next play as guests to Tamale City in round 17 of the Ghana Premier League on Sunday, February 12.

