0
Menu
Sports

Moses Parker rules out possibility of Samuel Boadu's return to Medeama

Boadu Samuel Heartss Coach Coach Samuel Boadu

Thu, 9 Feb 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

It is unlikely that former Medeama coach Samuel Boadu will make a return to the club, according to owner Moses Armah Parker.

Boadu began his coaching career at Medeama SC before moving on to win multiple titles with Hearts of Oak.

As of now, Samuel Boadu is without a coaching job after being let go by Hearts of Oak earlier in the season. When Medeama SC parted ways with David Duncan, there were rumours of a potential return for Boadu. However, it appears that the club is choosing to support Umar Rabbi instead.

"It’s not possible. It may be possible but not now. Medeama and Samuel Boadu have not discussed anything about his coming back," he told Asempa FM.

"Medeama do not need any coach now. We don’t need to make any changes again. We need to concentrate; we don’t want what happened to happen again.

"We have learned our lessons and we’ll focus on Rabi."

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Why Ablakwa rejected court documents in viral video - Kusi Boateng explains
West Hills Mall incident: Police reveals cause of death
NDC reshuffle: Haruna Iddrisu takes over Collins Dauda’s front seat
Ibrahim Mahama to pay for treatment, education of former NSMQ genius
K. T. Hammond appointed trade minister, Bryan Acheampong to agric ministry
'Drunk' Ofori-Atta has messed up the economy – Amoako Baah
Ghanaian student in Turkey shares earthquake experience
'Be ready to kill for power' comment: Police mount search for NDC official
Christian Atsu pulled out of rubble alive - Club manager
Brainy but needy orphan gets sponsorship to study pharmacy at KNUST