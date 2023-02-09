Moses Parker rules out possibility of Samuel Boadu's return to Medeama

Coach Samuel Boadu

It is unlikely that former Medeama coach Samuel Boadu will make a return to the club, according to owner Moses Armah Parker.

Boadu began his coaching career at Medeama SC before moving on to win multiple titles with Hearts of Oak.



As of now, Samuel Boadu is without a coaching job after being let go by Hearts of Oak earlier in the season. When Medeama SC parted ways with David Duncan, there were rumours of a potential return for Boadu. However, it appears that the club is choosing to support Umar Rabbi instead.



"It’s not possible. It may be possible but not now. Medeama and Samuel Boadu have not discussed anything about his coming back," he told Asempa FM.

"Medeama do not need any coach now. We don’t need to make any changes again. We need to concentrate; we don’t want what happened to happen again.



"We have learned our lessons and we’ll focus on Rabi."