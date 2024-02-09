Most Black Stars players want Dede Ayew sacked, they claim he's 'negative influence'- Ex-NPP MP alleges

Black Stars captain Andre Dede Ayew

Kwadwo Baah Agyemang, a former Member of Parliament for Asante Akim North Constituency has alleged that some players of the Black Stars want skipper Andre Ayew sacked from the team.

Kwadwo Baah Agyemang claims that he has been in constant communication with most of the current players and that the overwhelming feeling is that Andre Ayew’s presence does not impact positively on the team.



He alleged on Kessben FM that some players confided in him that ridding the Black Stars of Andre Ayew is one of the things that will improve their performances.



“Some of the old players especially are negative influence and must be sacked. Their presence in the team is not good for team cohesion and fraternity. Dede Ayew should be removed from the Black Stars. Let’s take him out and introduce some new faces. If we do that, you will see a massive improvement in the team.



“He no longer wields improvement on the team and his presence brings a lot of issues. Most of the players feel he doesn’t help with their cohesion so they want him gone. I talk to a lot of the players,” he said.



The Chief Executive of the Ghana Digital Centers Limited also offered that the Ghana Football Association must appoint a coach with sufficient knowledge about the Ghanaian football terrain.

He explained that the coach must be able to appreciate the unique nature of Ghana and African football and be ready to embrace it.



“We should recruit a technical person who knows Ghana and has good knowledge of the team. He must be very technical and has a fair idea of the behavior of players. Some of the players must also be sacked. We should take them out because some of the players complain about certain players.”



The GFA are in the process of recruiting the next Black Stars coach following the dismissal of Chris Hughton after the AFCON.



The Black Stars left the tournament, winning none, drawing two and losing one of their three games played in Group B.



A 2-1 defeat to Cape Verde in the opening game was followed by 2-2 draws with Egypt and Mozambique in the second and final group matches respectively.

With just two points and a goal deficit, the Black Stars recorded successive group-stage exits from the AFCON, having suffered the same fate in the 2021 edition.





EK