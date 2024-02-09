Mother pleads with Kudus to pay medical bills for son who got injured celebrating his goal

The young boy got injured celebrating Kudus goal at AFCON

The mother of a young boy has pleaded with Ghana’s football star, Mohammed Kudus to help pay the medical bills of her son who got injured while celebrating a goal scored by the West Ham player.

In a short video online, the woman who was holding a medical report from the Police Hospital said her son got injured while celebrating Mohammed Kudus’ second goal at the 2023 African Cup of Nations.



The young boy who is injured in both hands has his hands bandaged and is being supported with the help of another bandage.



Although the woman wasn’t able to describe how the accident occurred, she said, “Kudus it's your second goal that has gotten my son injured.”



“We’ve incurred cost, please intervene for us,” the woman said in a video online.



Mohammed Kudus who made his first AFCON for Ghana against Egypt scored two goals in his debut match at the tournament.

The West Ham player scored the Black Stars' opener in the match before scoring his second goal in the game which ended 2-2.



