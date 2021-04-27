Motivation for Black Stars should not always be about money - Former Deputy Sports Minister

The Black Stars of Ghana

Former Deputy Sports Minister, Vincent Oppong Asamoah, says money should not be the only means of motivating the Black Stars to win the AFCON title which has eluded the country for 39 years.

Ghana, four-time winners of the AFCON title last won it in 1982 in Libya and have come close on three occasions 1992, 2010, and 2015 in winning the title.



President Nana Akufo-Addo’s quest to lead the country to break the AFCON title jinx saw him organize a breakfast meeting on Monday at the Jubilee House with Chief Executive Officers of some State Institutions and Corporate Ghana to raise funds for the national team ahead of their participation in next year’s AFCON tournament to be staged in Cameroon and the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



According to Oppong Asamoah, money should not be the mode for motivation and also government must concentrate on raising funds for other sporting disciplines and not only the Black Stars.



“I don’t think Black Stars' motivation should be based on money. There should be other things to motivate the Black Stars. If we continue this way we will keep getting the same results”, he told Odiasempa Kwame Oware on Wamputu Sports on Happy 98.9FM.

“All our focus is on football especially the Black Stars. If Ghana can make an impact in other disciplines then we have to make funding available to the other sports.”



“Government should give tax exemptions to companies that invest or support sporting disciplines which will also encourage others to join”, he added.



Vincent Oppong Asamoah noted that the current Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif will succeed in office if given the needed funding and support.