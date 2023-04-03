Mourinho, Tuchel and other top football managers and clubs they played for as footballers

Thomas Tuchel was also once a footballer

The phenomenon of footballers crossing carpets to become football has long existed.

From Sir Alex Ferguson to Jose Mourinho, Erik Ten Hag to Carlo Ancelotti, these great football managers have shaped the history of the most followed sport.



Some of these managers were also once footballers who graced the field with their skills before retiring to issue instructions from the touchline.



Sir Alex Ferguson who is one of the most legendary football managers in the world, played for Rangers and won the Scottish Premier Division title three times and also the Scottish Cup and League Cup.



Jose Mourinho also started his playing career at Rio Ave and became a manager afterward in 2001. Erik Ten Hag also had a successful career with FC Twente during his playing days.



Italian coach, Carlo Ancelotti was also once a player with AS Roma while Thomas Tuchel played for Stuttgarter Kickers with Jurgen Klopp played for Mainz in the German league.

The likes of Zinedine Zidane, Mikel Arteta, and Pep Guardiola need no introduction as they had stellar careers in football before becoming managers.





