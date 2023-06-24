1
Mourinho is a special man; he still checks up on me – Felix Afena-Gyan

A Photo Of Jose Mourinho And Felix Afena Gyan Jose Mourinho and Afena-Gyan

Sat, 24 Jun 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana forward, Felix Afena-Gyan has heaped praises on great manager Jose Mourinho.

According to him, the former Chelsea man is a special coach and a very good teacher.

Speaking to Sports Obama TV in an interview, Felix Afena-Gyan opened up on his time at AS Roma where he worked with Jose Mourinho.

“Mourinho is a special man. He teaches you. He’s a good teacher. I still talk to him,” the striker said.

It was Jose Mourinho who handed Felix Afena-Gyan his debut at AS Roma that catapulted him to stardom.

Recounting how Jose Mourinho gifted him sneakers after scoring a brace against Genoa in the Italian Serie A, the Black Stars forward said it was a good feeling.

He disclosed that after that brace, he could not sleep.

“People know me already. They know what I can do. We will see…..I couldn’t sleep,” Felix Afena-Gyan said.

The Ghana youngster is now at U.S Cremonese where he is keen on making it to reach his potential.

