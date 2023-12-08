Move to Kumasi for a full season - Amankwah Mireku tells Hearts of Oak

Hearts of Oak legend Amankwah Mireku has proposed a bold idea to address the team’s recent struggles.
In an interview on Max 89.7 FM, the CAF Champions League-winning captain suggested relocating the team to Kumasi for an entire season.
Mireku believes that this change of venue to the capital of the Ashanti Region could be a catalyst for the team’s success, especially during challenging times.
“It is about determination. I have always advocated for the team to be moved to Kumasi for a season as things are not going well.
“The Hearts fans in Kumasi are very supportive of us, and it is a kind of motivation for us [Hearts of Oak] that we get from the supporters.”
Hearts of Oak has faced increasing pressure due to a series of poor performances, prompting the Board to address concerns raised by the recently sacked coach Martinus Koopman.
The proposal comes ahead of a crucial match for Hearts of Oak, who are scheduled to host Asante Kotoko in the Super Clash at the Baba Sports Stadium on Sunday.
