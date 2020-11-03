Move up to the Welterweight division – Joshua Clottey to Richard Commey

Former IBF Lightweight champion, Richard Commey

Former IBF Welterweight champion Joshua Clottey has urged Richard Commey to consider moving up to the welterweight division to enhance his chances of winning a world title.

Clottey told Graphic Sports in an interview that the welterweight division is currently congested and competitive which makes Commey’s return to the top more difficult.



Clottey suggested that Commey’s defeat to Teofimo Lopez in 2019 was due to him having to drop weight to make the required 135 pounds.



He also advised him to work extra hard and be ready to take on any of the fighters in the division.



“You always have to be ready to beat any contender if you want to be a champion. The division is very tough with so many equally good fighters but I think he must work hard. I feel he punishes himself in making the lightweight and it is really affecting his performance.

“I don’t think Lopez would keep long at lightweight. I’m sure he would move up as soon as possible but Commey must be ready to win it when the time comes. That is the only way to stay relevant in a division that has more than five great fighters," Clottey posited.



Commey is currently in the United States preparing for a fight with a yet-to-be-named opponent.



He is confident of fighting his way back to the top and getting a shot at the world title.



The 33-year-old has a record of 29 fights, 26 victories and three defeats.