Mr Eazi expands further into the sports betting industry with ChpLife.ci

Choplife.ci marks a significant milestone in Mr Eazi's journey within the iGaming industry, reflecting his dedication to African entertainment and digital innovation.

Mr Eazi's venture into the gaming industry began in 2017 as a Brand Ambassador for the betPawa brand. He eventually became an investor and shareholder of betPawa's parent company and became its licensed operating partner in five countries (Uganda, Tanzania, Ghana, Rwanda, and Benin) under the umbrella of www.choplifegaming.com.



Throughout his tenure as a local operating partner and through his successful Choplife gaming brand, Mr Eazi has shown his dedication to nurturing talent and promoting African accomplishments in sports.



He has sponsored sports teams such as Rayon Sports FC in Rwanda and Sporting Lagos in Nigeria, and endorsed athletes like Stephane Fondjo, the WBC Asia and Middle East Super Middleweight Champion; Maxwell Djantou, a globally recognized Sambo champion now progressing in MMA; and Ateba Gautier, an emerging star in MMA.



The strategic investments and operational expertise Mr Eazi has accumulated over the past seven years led to the creation of Choplife.ci, his first wholly-owned brand in the gaming industry. This initiative aims to offer an innovative and accessible platform for sports betting enthusiasts. It also emphasizes responsible gaming practices and reinvestment in African creativity and sports development.

"I'm excited to venture into our sixth market with the launch of Choplife.ci," said Mr Eazi. "This signifies our continued dedication to the gaming industry. This marks a new era in African Entertainment. Cote d'Ivoire, with its vibrant sports culture and expanding digital ecosystem, serves as the perfect launchpad."



Choplife.ci underscores the transformative potential of African entrepreneurship in digital entertainment, setting a new standard for the industry's growth and development in the region.



