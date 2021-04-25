0
Mubarak Wakaso delighted with win on Shenzhen FC debut

Sun, 25 Apr 2021 Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Mubarak Wakaso has expressed his joy after making his debut with new club Shenzhen FC in the Chinese Super League.

The Ghanaian international featured as his side recorded a 2-1 away victory over Henan Songshan Longmen on Wednesday.

He was introduced in the 76th minute and had an impressive cameo.

Wakaso joined Shenzhen FC on a four-year deal as a free agent ahead of the start of the CSL season.

The midfielder took to his social media page after the match to celebrate.

