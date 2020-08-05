Sports News

Mubarak Wakaso named Man of the Match in Jiangsu Suning's victory over Darlian Pro

Mubarak Wakaso

Ghana midfielder Mubarak Wakaso took less time to settle at Jiangsu Suning after producing a Man of the Match display in his side's win over Darlian Pro on Tuesday in the Chinese Super League.

The swashbuckling midfielder lasted 70 minutes of the game as Jiangsu Suning secured a late victory over their rivals at the Jinzhou stadium.



Jiangsu opened the scoring in the 74th minute through Brazilian attacker Alex Teixeira, but Darlian leveled five minutes later after former Newcastle United striker Salomon Randon bundled in the equalizer.



The home side then snatched the winner from the spot through striker Eder.

Wakaso was making his second appearance since reuniting with the squad following a lengthy vacation in Ghana due to COVID-19.



Suning remain unbeaten in the Chinese Super League after two wins and a draw.

