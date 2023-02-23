Mubarak Wakaso's brother details how he is dealing with Atsu's death

Mubarak Wakaso(L) and late Christian Atsu(R)

The family of Ghanaian footballer, Mubarak Wakaso are trusting God to be the ultimate healer for their relative who is mourning the death of his good friend, Christian Atsu.

Gafaru Wakaso, a brother of the former Malaga star says the past few days have been difficult for Wakaso who is struggling to deal with the loss of Christian Atsu.



Speaking to GhanaWeb on the sidelines of a donation to Christian Atsu’s family on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, Gafaru Wakaso disclosed that he has not been able to establish contact with his brother for the past two days.



He urged Ghanaians to support his brother and the family of Christian Atsu with prayers as they face one of the biggest tragedies of their lives.



He also eulogized Christian Atsu, describing him as a ‘unique and fantastic’ person who did well to put smiles on anyone who crossed paths with him.



“It has not been easy. For the past two days, we’ve not been able to get in touch with him because it is very difficult for him now. I believe that with time he will come good. In our religion, we believe that Allah gives and takes so with time …

“Ghanaians wouldn’t love to know what he is going through now but I believe that with time God will console him. Christian Atsu was a unique and fantastic human being,” he said.



Wakaso lost his good friend Christian Atsu to an earthquake that hit part of Turkey on Monday, February 6, 2023.



Twelve days of frantic efforts to rescue the Hatayspor winger came to an end after his body was recovered in the rubble of a collapsed apartment in the early hours of Saturday, February 16, 2023.



Wakaso in a Peace FM interview detailed how his relationship with Christian Atsu developed into a brotherhood.



“We went from friends to siblings because we got to know ourselves deeply. He knew my family and I knew him and between the two of us, we knew things that were not known to the public. Basically, we were no longer friends but brothers,” Wakaso said.

Eulogising his late friend, Wakaso described Atsu as “a good person who was trustworthy and could be counted on in good and bad times.”



The one-week ceremony of the passing of Christian Atsu has been scheduled for March 4, 2023.



