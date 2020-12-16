Mubarak Wakaso’s daughter is a big fan of Jordan Ayew

Daughter of Black Stars midfielder, Mubarak Wakaso

Mubarak Wakaso and striker Jordan Ayew are not only Black Stars teammates but are great friends.

The duo have a wonderful relationship and are often seen hanging out together on holidays in their native country, Ghana.



Thus, it comes as no surprise as Wakaso's daughter is a big fan of Jordan Ayew as revealed by the Chinese-based midfielder.



Mubarak Wakaso shared the photo of his daughter wearing a Crystal Palace replica jersey of Jordan Ayew.



The 30-year-old drew Jordan's attention to the tweet by mentioning him. But the striker is yet to respond.

Wakaso ended the season on a high note as he was crowned Chinese Super League champion with Jiangsu Suning.For Jordan, the Premier League is in its early stages and he is playing well.