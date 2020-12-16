Mubarak Wakaso’s daughter is a big fan of Jordan Ayew

Mubarak Wakaso and striker Jordan Ayew are not only Black Stars teammates but are great friends.
The duo have a wonderful relationship and are often seen hanging out together on holidays in their native country, Ghana.
Thus, it comes as no surprise as Wakaso's daughter is a big fan of Jordan Ayew as revealed by the Chinese-based midfielder.
Mubarak Wakaso shared the photo of his daughter wearing a Crystal Palace replica jersey of Jordan Ayew.
The 30-year-old drew Jordan's attention to the tweet by mentioning him. But the striker is yet to respond.
Princess ???? @jordan_ayew9 pic.twitter.com/AaamjV7XtD— M.M.JUNIOR WAKASO (@WakasoBobby) December 15, 2020
Wakaso ended the season on a high note as he was crowned Chinese Super League champion with Jiangsu Suning.
For Jordan, the Premier League is in its early stages and he is playing well.
